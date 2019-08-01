Unwelcome disappearance of welcome to Buckingham sign

The 'Welcome to Buckingham' sign that was positioned by the newly built Tingewick roundabout has disappeared.

Residents began reporting the absence of the sign from the A421 yesterday morning.

Buckingham town councillor Robin Stuchbury said:

"I would personally welcome whoever has removed the sign to return it to Buckingham town council, please."

The sign, which is the property of the town council, reads in full: Welcome to Buckingham. Historic market town. Twinned with Mouvaux, France.

The disappearance has been reported to the highways authority.

If you know where the sign is please contact Buckingham town council on 01280 816 426 or email: office@buckingham-tc.gov.uk