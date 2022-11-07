Unusual sighting in Aylesbury as illuminated elephant stomps through town centre

Aylesbury residents were treated to an unusual sight on Sunday 30 November when an illuminated elephant stomped through the town centre.

To celebrate Diwali a festival of lights was organised in Aylesbury culminating with a town centre parade.

People were holding 60 lanterns created especially for the event as residents celebrated Diwali in Market Square on a Sunday evening.

Roaming the streets of Aylesbury, photo by Derek Pelling

A day of activities to celebrate Diwali took place at Discover Bucks Museum, this included dancing displays, cultural music, and craft making.

With those lucky enough to book sought-after free complimentary tickets learning some new Bollywood moves.

Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Tim Dixon, was lucky enough to get a ride of the eminent elephant which lit up the town.

He said: “If Mayors have bucket lists, then being asked to ride on top of a (mechanical) elephant would surely be on there, and being given the opportunity to wear my first turban, which was particularly appreciated on a cooling Autumn evening. Thank you to all that attended and thank you for inviting me.”

Mayor of Aylesbury goes for a ride, photo from Derek Pelling

The mayor was accompanied by drummers, dancers, and of course, lantern carriers.

William Harding Trust provided funding for many of the pieces of eye-catching iconography that accompanied the Hindu celebration.

Bucks Council chairman Councillor Dev Dhillon was carrying an illuminated lotus flower lantern during the parade.

Councillor Dev Dhillon, Councillor Tim Dixon High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Debbie Brock, photo from Derek Pelling

It was created by Poonam Gupta who organised the event, the lotus flower is a Hindu symbol of spirituality, prosperity, beauty and fertility.

Spicy Delicacy’s street food, along with chai and samosas provided by Holy Cow Community Events kept everyone fuelled-up and warm.

Stunning henna tattoos were planted onto the hands of many visitors and there was also the opportunity to try on a sari or turban.

Guests were invited to pass lighted Diyas, a Diwali tradition. This simple ritual marks the victory of light over dark, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

People participating in the Festival of Light

Diwali took place on 24 October this year, it remains one of the most important events in the Hindu calendar.

