Unknown Women in War figures installed at developments in Aylesbury and Buckingham

The special-edition silhouettes, handmade by veterans at Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) social enterprise, Britain's Bravest Manufacturing Company, commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of women in war.

The statues were installed at Kingsbrook in Aylesbury and St Rumbold’s Fields in Buckingham in time to celebrate VE Day on May 8, as part of a partnership between Barratt David Wilson North Thames and RBLI.

The housebuilder has donated £100,000 to the charity, in addition to purchasing the Unknown Women in War figures, which will go towards supporting veterans across the UK.

The Women in War and Tommy figures

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director of Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “As we enter our second year in support of RBLI’s Tommy Club appeal, we are proud to install the counterpart to the iconic Tommy figure, and in doing so commemorate the lesser-known sacrifices that women made during wartime.

"The Unknown Women in War figure highlights the bravery of women during the wars and those who continue to serve today, and the statue serves as a fitting memorial ahead of VE Day this year.”

Over 300 Women in War statues have been installed at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes developments across the country this spring, to mark the efforts of women, both in military and civilian occupations, during times of conflict.

RBLI chief executive Lisa Farmer said: “We are immensely proud to have joined forces once again with Barratt Developments – this time to acknowledge the tremendous contribution of women to the British Armed Forces.

The Women in War figure installed next to a Tommy figure

“Not only will the funds raised through the production of these wonderful figures directly support our wide range of services, but they have also provided direct, meaningful employment to injured veterans in our factory.

“This is just the latest in a series of unwavering commitments by Barratt Developments to do all they can to support our nation’s heroes through RBLI. We cannot thank them enough for their support.”