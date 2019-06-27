University student unveils her plans for new dance rehearsal space in Aylesbury

A student at Bucks New University has unveiled her plans for a new dance rehearsal space and stage in Aylesbury.

Danielle Bailey believes her plans could ‘unlock the potential’ of the Vale Park area of Aylesbury.

Danielle's drawing of what the new space could look like

The former pupil at Cottesloe School in Wing has danced with Claydons Academy in Hampden Square, Aylesbury, since the age of three.

Danielle, who has just completed a course in interior and spatial design at the university in Wycombe has drawn up proposals for five studios and a stage at Vale Park in the centre of Aylesbury for her final project and says the development would be ‘an asset’.

The 22-year-old said: “The Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is nearby and so this could be additional rehearsal space, as well as a fully-functioning stage for the park to host events.

“There would be five studios where people could rehearse ballet, ballroom, contemporary, modern, and freestyle dance, and the shape of each building would be influenced by each style.

“Vale Park has so much potential due its central location and often has temporary stages or performance areas set up but this permanent stage could be a community asset and held for events all-year-round.”

Throughout Danielle's 19 years dancing with Claydons Academy she has always rehearsed in a sports centre or village hall, which does not cater for the specific needs of a dancer or performer.

She said: "I have taken part in many performances including the annual Honeycomb Festival that takes place at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

“What I am proposing could help as a rehearsal space for this and other events.

“I would love my designs to become a reality but I’d be planning to build in corian which could make construction expensive and complicated.

“However this could easily be simplified and the studio designs would be a great benefit to the dancing community.

"If anyone out there likes what they see please get in touch and I would love the ideas to become a reality!”