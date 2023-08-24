University of Buckingham to launch Margaret Thatcher Chair for the Constitution of Liberty

The University of Buckingham is to establish a new professorial chair - the Margaret Thatcher Chair for the Constitution of Liberty.

It will be announced at a reception at No 10 Downing Street on Sept 6 to mark the 40th anniversary of the University of Buckingham receiving its Royal Charter.

The Rt Hon Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister; Dame Mary Archer, Chancellor of the University and Prof James Tooley, Vice-Chancellor will be among those celebrating the transition of the independent college founded in 1976 into a fully-fledged university.

2023 not only marks the university’s 40th anniversary but the 10th anniversary of the death of Margaret Thatcher who, during her time as Prime Minister, actively supported the university and became its second Chancellor after leaving Number 10.

Margaret Thatcher was a keen supporter of the university

The professorial chair will attract distinguished specialists to support research and teaching programmes. The concepts and themes Lady Thatcher held dear will reach a wider audience by disseminating specialised knowledge, the authorship of books, other academic papers, and the convening conferences and seminars.

Prof Tooley said: ‘We will appoint a professor distinguished in their field with an internationally recognised research profile and considerable teaching experience. The chair will be in one or more disciplines that contribute to the understanding of the constitution of Liberty including, but not limited to, political science, philosophy, history and economics. It will be a world-class appointment.