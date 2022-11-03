University of Buckingham hosts talk by expert in children’s law issues

The next University of Buckingham Fireside Chat, open to all, is a talk by Justice Imman Ali, an expert in children’s law issues, entitled ‘The Role of Judges in ensuring the Rights of Women and Children - Judicial Activism: Proactive Justice’.

The event takes place on Wednesday, November 9, at the vice-chancellor’s residence, Ondaatje Hall, in Church Street. Doors open at 5.30pm for drinks, with the talk starting at 6pm.

Honourable Justice Muhammad Imman Ali was educated in the UK where he completed his law degree and qualified as a barrister, going on to practise law in both Bangladesh and the UK.

Justice Imman Ali

He was made Judge of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, High Court Division in 2001 and is now the most senior judge in Bangladesh. He was Deputy Attorney General for Bangladesh from 1998 to 2001.

His book, Towards a Justice Delivery System for Children in Bangladesh, was published by UNICEF in 2010. He has also written a chapter on the new Children Act 2013 in the book Justice for Children in Bangladesh by Najrana Imaan.

He has lectured at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in Bangladesh, training judges, and he lectured at the Legal Education Training Institute training lawyers on the Children Act.

Justice Ali has also been involved in training for police personnel, government officials and others involved in dealing with victims of trafficking. He has a particular interest in justice for children.

From 2016 until his retirement in 2020 he held the post of Secretary General of Penal Reform International, an International NGO based in London.

University vice-chancellor James Tooley said: "This will be an interesting and wide-ranging talk raising a lot of important issues. All welcome." To reserve a place at the talk, click here.

There are two further Fireside Chats lined up this term. On November 16, Prof Tooley will be talking to Prof Chandra Wickramasinghe, an award-winning poet and the author or co-author of over 30 books and over 350 scientific papers who has held visiting professorial appointments in a large number of universities worldwide.