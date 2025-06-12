Universal Studios Bedford: Here's how to register your interest for a job at the theme park - or to become a supplier

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Universal Studios is set to open a theme park and resort at the former brickworks site in Kempston Hardwick.

It’s expected to create around 28,000 jobs across creative, hospitality and construction industries as well an an estimated £50 billion boost for the economy.

But while it’s still early days – with a planning application not yet formally submitted – you can already sign up to register your interest in a job at the new park.

Job categories you can register your interest for include everything from landscaping to legal, and technology to entertainment.

Or you could hedge your bets and sign up to hear about everything.

Universal says it’s “committed” to advertising available jobs to local people. Click here to find out more.

And that’s not all. Univeral is also on the lookout for businesses it could work with as the project gets off the ground.

It says: “Should the project receive planning consent, it is expected that there will be a significant number of opportunities for businesses created across a range of different sectors. We’re committed to advertising these to local businesses and will engage with the community at the appropriate time.”

You can register your interest at this page.

Universal Studios Bedford has been given the government’s blessing – but it still has to go through a formal planning process. The final decision won't be made by any of the area’s councils though, and will be in the hands of the government. It’s expected to include a 30 day consultation.

Universal hopes that building work will begin in earnest in the latter part of this year, with a view to a 2031 opening date.