Unique five-bedroom Aylesbury Vale home goes on the market valued at over £1.1M

Estate agent, Nest Seekers International, which is selling the property, describes it as a ‘unique’ find.

The home is located in Hogshaw, Buckingham, a stone’s throw away from Buckingham canal on Bourton, it can be viewed online on Zoopla here.

The unfurnished freehold home has four bathrooms and a reception room alongside its five bedrooms.

Potential owners can also inspect the private entrance and garage which has room for between six to eight vehicles, and extensive lawned garden.

Nest Seekers International describes the barn conversion as a unique property boasting 3000 acres of high-end living space.

The home's internal layout has been thoughtfully designed to seamlessly blend both modern design elements with fine natural materials, the estate agent says.

You can see the home in all its glory by clicking through the photo gallery below:

1. Bathroom One of the four bathrooms in the home. This one contains a pristine bath, WC, and sink basin. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Garden The private garden the property boasts, which has been landscaped to the highest standards, according to Nest Seekers International. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room The cosy dining room comes with high quality furniture. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Living room The spacious living room, complete with an active fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales