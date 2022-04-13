Unexpected windfall for Buckingham vintage charity shop

Gretchen, who owns Northampton-based Bohemian Finds, had decided to close down her business after 10 years and was looking for a suitable way to dispose of her remaining retro clothes and accessories.

Gretchen said: “It was bittersweet to think about giving my items away.

"But after speaking to Florence Nightingale Hospice’s charity shop in Buckingham, I was so pleased to give to a worthy charity that appreciated and specialised in vintage goods.

"There are many charity shops out there, but not many that focus exclusively on vintage.

“My shop showcased my passion for all things vintage and was all about building and connecting with communities and bringing people together – and that is exactly what I saw at the shop in Buckingham.

"I’m really looking forward to popping in to see what creations they have put together with my stock.”

Buckingham shop manager Sybil said: "We were bowled over by Gretchen's offer of her retro pin-up shops stock.

"There are so many brands we recognise and love, from Hell Bunny to Vivienne of Holloway.

"Her donation will bring colour to the shop floor and plenty of options for our customers."

The shop, on Bridge Street, is Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s first specialist vintage shop and opened in April 2021, offering a range of fashionable pre-loved vintage and retro clothing, shoes, accessories, books, toys and classic homeware.