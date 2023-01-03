UK tour of hit West End musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opens in Milton Keynes next month

The West End and Broadway smash hit Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical UK tour opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on February 9, running until March 5, following a Christmas season at Leeds Playhouse.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical tells the devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka.

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets he’s always dreamed of. But beyond the gates, astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.

In the glass elevator. Picture Johan Persson

Gareth Snook stars as Willy Wonka alongside Kazmin Borrer as Veruca Salt, Teddy Hinde as Mike Teavee, Marisha Morgan as Violet Beauregarde and Robin Simoes da Silva as Augustus Gloop. The young actors playing Charlie Bucket on tour will be announced soon.

They join Michael D’Cruze as Grandpa Joe, Christopher Howell as Grandpa George, Kate Milner Evans as Grandma Josephine, Julie Mullins as Grandma Georgina and Leonie Spilsbury as Mrs Bucket.

Featuring memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film including The Candy Man, Pure Imagination and I’ve Got a Golden Ticket, as well as a host of new numbers by the multi award-winning composer and lyricist of Hairspray and Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this sensational musical is choc-full of fantastical treats to dazzle your senses taking you to a world of pure imagination.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros film, Charlie and Chocolate Factory - The Musical is directed by James Brining, musical supervision and orchestrations are by David Shrubsole, set and costume design is by Simon Higlett, with choreography by Emily Jane Boyle.

The cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical. Picture: Johan Persson

Musical direction is by Ellen Campbell, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Mike Walker, video design by Simon Wainwright and illusions by Chris Fisher.

To book tickets, go to ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes or call 0844 871 7615. Booking fees may apply.

Charlie and his grandparents. Picture: Johan Persson

