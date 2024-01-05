A UK Power Networks employee has raised over £1500 for charity by organising a fast-and-furious rubber duck race in Buckinghamshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fundraiser was organised by procurement specialist Alex Denton in aid of Street Kids Direct – which helps at-risk children in Guatemala and Honduras.

Alex has raised a whopping £1,407 by offering people the chance to sponsor a duck to win big prizes that include £100 cash, luxury candles and sparkling wine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least 15 UK Power Networks employees sponsored 17 wacky ducks raising £200 - and the electricity firm is bumping that up by £100.

Alex Denton pictured at the Radio Christmas studio.

In total 150 rubber ducks took part in the three-stage race that began in September with two heats where numbers were whittled down to 50 for the grand final.

The grand final in the River Misbourne in Amersham saw the top 50 rubber ducks take on a course that had various twists and turns and obstacles such as plants, trees and bridges.

Alex said: “It makes me so happy to know that many of my colleagues supported the fundraiser, sponsored a duck, and helped smash the £1,250 target!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The supportive comments and the positive feedback regarding the communication and YouTube videos have been heart-warming to say the least.

Rubber ducks take to the River Misbourne in ‘Quacky Races’ charity event.

“As well as 15 UK Power Networks colleagues sponsoring a duck, I am excited and thankful that the company will provide an additional £100 via matched funding.

“It makes me feel proud to work for a company that supports its employees with their fundraising aspirations.

“The money raised will most certainly have a major impact! The academic school year starts in January in Guatemala and Honduras so the money raised will help provide school uniforms, books, and school equipment for over 230 at-risk children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This money will also help pay for the utilities to keep the mentoring centres open, an invaluable support resource for these children who come every single day after school to complete homework, receive additional support, and socialise in a safe and caring environment.”

The fundraiser is part of a larger effort from people in the Amersham area to raise money for Radio Christmas - which is Street Kids Direct’s festive event broadcast.

Duncan Dyason MBE, who runs Street Kids Direct, said: “Alex has been involved with the charity most of his life and his commitment to the children who have lived on the streets and those at risk of street life is both heart-warming and commendable.

“Alex has developed a deep connection with the children who see him as a great champion for them and his fundraising efforts will help impact their lives to a great extent.