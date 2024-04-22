Ugandan children's choir comes to Aylesbury
On Friday 19th April, the Methodist Church Centre in Aylesbury was packed out with over 300 people listening to the Watoto Children's Choir which had travelled from Uganda as part of a 7-month tour of the UK.
The Watoto Children's Choir was hosted by Aylesbury Vale Community Church, Pastored by Alan Woodhouse, and received a warm welcome to Aylesbury for a special one-night-only performance.
The Watoto Charity which has many schools, villages, churches, medical centres and farms through Uganda and South Sudan rescues orphaned children and gives them a place to belong and a community to live in. They have multiple choirs who partake in performances in various venues across the world with an opportunity to share their message of Hope, fundraise for their sponsorship programme and through merchandise sales which empowers vulnerable women in the Watoto Neighbourhood in Uganda.
The performance was 90-minutes of songs, stories and dancing from their recent album 'Better Days' and certainly raised the roof with the sounds of Africa. It was a fantastically memorable night of fun and the choir hope to be back next year!