Uber extends local service to Milton Keynes and Buckingham after Aylesbury launch

Uber has today announced that it is extending Local Cab service to Milton Keynes and Buckingham after its previous Aylesbury launch, enabling passengers to book trips with a local operator via the app.

Anyone opening the Uber app in the area can select the Local Cab option. Local Cab trips are booked directly with local operators, and all subsequent customer support is provided by them.

The operator involved in the launch of Local Cab in Milton Keynes and Buckingham is 001 Royal Cabs – and follows on from a previous launch in Buckinghamshire with Aylesbury-based Jet Taxis in September 2021.

Since the company’s successful pilot of Local Cab last year, the product has launched in over 60 locations across the UK.

Spokespeople:

Richard Fairbank, Director of 001 Royal Cabs:

“We’re pleased to be working alongside Uber to improve the ride-hailing experience for our customers.”

“Demand for taxi trips continues to grow in Milton Keynes and Buckingham, so we’re confident that the Local Cab product will be a welcome addition, making travel easier for both drivers and passengers.”

“We’re now able to provide our drivers with new job opportunities, and new streams of income, which we hope will boost our own recruitment drive and help us to expand our fleet in months to come.”

“And for those booking taxis with us, it’s now easier than ever to secure a ride in minutes and get around Milton Keynes and Buckingham quickly.”

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK:

“The success of Local Cab in towns and cities across the country has been great to see, and we’re thrilled that it’s now being made available to more people in Buckinghamshire.”

“Delivering the best transport options to passengers remains our top priority, as well as boosting local economies and creating new earning opportunities for drivers.”

“Riders can now book a trip with a local operator via Local Cab, or opt for the usual in-app alternatives such as UberX and Uber XL.”