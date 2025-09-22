A man from Twyford has been charged with dangerous driving after a head-on collision on the A41 left a woman seriously injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Simmons, 25, from Portway Road in Twyford is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Monday September 22 in connection with the incident.

It happened on Friday September 19 at just after 8.35pm, when a white Mercedes AMG travelling on the A41 towards Bicester collided with a red Citroen C4 travelling in the other direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Citroen, a 55-year-old woman, remains in hospital in a serious condition following the collision, which occurred on Bicester Road in Woodham.

A man from Twyford has been charged with dangerous driving after a head-on collision on the A41 on Friday evening left a woman with serious injuries

Following the crash Simmons was charged by police with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident and possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Bucks Fire and Rescue confirmed that firefighters released a woman used hydraulic cutting equipment, before passing her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service for further medical attention.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the accident with lead investigator DS Lyndsey Blackaby saying: “We are also asking any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to review it, as it may contain important information about the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone whose footage shows a person walking along the A41 between Woodham and the Kingswood area.”

Information about the incident can be reported to the police by calling 101, or submitting a report via the force’s website, quoting the reference number 43250480668.