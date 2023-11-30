Two men left with life-changing injuries after crash in village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men suffered life changing injuries during a roadside collision in a village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes.

Both were driving vehicles that collided on the A421 near Great Horwood at 10pm on Monday (27 November).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One was driving a green Vauxhall Mokka and the other was behind a yellow Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. They were involved in a head-on collision near Briars Bank Farm, between the roundabout for the B4033 and Warren Road.

Two people remain in hospital receiving treatment

Thames Valley Police has described the Vauxhall driver, as a man in his 30s, and the other driver, as a man in his 50s.

This morning (30 November) the police force confirmed both suffered life-changing injuries and remain in hospital in stable conditions. Also, Thames Valley Police has confirmed no one else was injured as a result of the incident.

Thames Valley Police is not seeking to bring forward anyone else in relation to the incident, but is appealing for witnesses or people with dashcam footage from the scene to come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst the incident was being dealt with the A461 was closed between Whaddon Road and Nash Road until around 2am.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Harratt, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, which resulted in two men suffering life-changing injuries, to please come forward.

“Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have a dash-cam, please check your recording in case it has captured something that could assist us and get in touch if you have.