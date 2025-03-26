Two men killed during collision involving allegedly stolen BMW on M40 in Buckinghamshire

Two men died from injuries suffered during a collision which took place on a motorway in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the two men have died after being involved in a collision on the M40.

A grey BMW 340i, that Thames Valley Police believes was stolen, was involved in a collision on the M40, southbound between junction 9 and junction 8A.

It took place at around 10.41pm on Monday and was crashed where the road bends near Shabbington, into the northbound carriageway.

Thames Valley Police has announced that a 20-year-old man from Wisbech and a 34-year-old man from Evesham died as a result of the incident. A spokesperson for the police force said: “Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Police intelligence suggests the crashed vehicle was stolen from the Oxford area. In connection with the incident, two men, who sustained serious injuries during the collision that required hospital treatment, have been arrested.

The spokesperson added: “A 22-year-old man from Southam, Warwickshire and a 19-year-old man from Evesham, Worcestershire have been arrested each on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and burglary. They both remain in custody.”

Lead investigator Richard Thorpe, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the families of the men who sadly died in this collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, to please come forward.

“We are also appealing to anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, to please get in contact.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250144124.”