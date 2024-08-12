Two men jailed after running drugs den from vulnerable woman’s home in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been jailed for drugs offences in Aylesbury, with a third being handed a suspended prison term.

They were convicted after supplying cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine from the home of a vulnerable, disabled and elderly woman who had been cuckooed by the group.

Cameron Samuel, aged 23, of Belgrave Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (8/8).

Kingsley Barlow, aged 23, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison at the same hearing.

Left, Kingsley Barlow and Cameron Samuel

Danielle Harley, aged 36, of Fowler Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

All three pleaded guilty to one count each of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs of class A, namely cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, at the same hearing.

On December 6 last year, officers witnessed Barlow conducting a suspected drug deal in the Aylesbury area.

The officers identified Barlow was operating out of an address in Belgrave Road, but Samuel jumped out of a window and ran off before officers could gain entry.

They found Harley at the property with the occupant of the address, a vulnerable, disabled and elderly woman.

Officers also found an amount of class A drugs, along with cash and mobile phones in the address.

Officers conducted a search and found Samuel nearby.

Barlow, Samuel and Harley were all arrested and charged the following day.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This criminal group were able to work their way into a vulnerable woman’s address and take it over, using it as a base to supply class A drugs from.

“This conviction sends a clear message that we will not allow the exploitation of others and will deal with them as robustly as the criminal system allows.

“The information from the public around drugs supply offences plays an important role in helping to stop illegal drugs supply, which will not be tolerated.

“If you have any information which can help, we would encourage you to report it to us by calling 101 or through the online reporting on our website.

“You can also report information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”