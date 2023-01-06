Two long-standing Aylesbury projects among full list of planned roadworks throughout Bucks next week

Two long-standing road improvement projects in Aylesbury are among the confirmed list of works confirmed in Bucks next week.

Bucks Council has announced today (6 January) that further work will be undertaken on the A41 by Jackson Road.

Meanwhile a footpath improvement project continues on Richmond Road to Parton Road next week as well.

Two Aylesbury routes will be affected by planning maintenance work this week

Here is the full list of roadworks authorised by the council in Bucks next week, as always some work is weather-dependent and subject to change at short notice:

“Failed Road” Schemes:

Chardon to Marsh Gibbon (Thursday 5 January to Wednesday 11 January)

Resurfacing works using recycled material using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Heet Road, Marsh Gibbon (Thursday 5 January to Wednesday 11 January)

Resurfacing works using recycled material using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Marsh Gibbon to Edgcott (Thursday 5 January to Wednesday 11 January)

Resurfacing works using recycled material using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Shipton Lee, Edgcott (Thursday 5 January to Wednesday 11 January)

Resurfacing works using recycled material using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works

Broughton Avenue, Aylesbury – From Richmond Road to Parton Road (Monday 17 October to Tuesday 31 January 2023)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Yarrowside, Little Chalfont (Tuesday 13 December to Tuesday 10 January 2023)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Vicarage Lane, Steeple Claydon (Monday 9 January to Friday 3 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Community Board Works:

New Road, Bourne End – From Isis Way to Fishermans Way (Monday 9 January to Tuesday 10 January)

Lining remedial works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Blackpond Lane, High Wycombe – From Seren Place to Hawthorn Lane (Monday 9 January to Friday 3 February)

Installing a new footway using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00 and 5:00pm

A41 Roman Road, Kingswood – From the dual carriageway to Kingswood (Monday 9 January to Tuesday 10 January)

Installing gateway features using two-way traffic lights and impact protection vehicles in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Burcott Lane, Bierton (Thursday 12 January)

Installing new double yellow lines at the junction of Burcott Lane with A418 using three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 10:00am and 3:00pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs)

A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury