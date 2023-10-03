News you can trust since 1832
Two little pigs from Amersham were the stars of the show at a special film screening in London's Covent Garden.
By Hayley O'KeeffeContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:07 BST
Last week Bambi and Kingsley from Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, arrived for a glitzy film screening of Babe, at the Garden Cinema.

The intimate and exclusive event gave film lovers a really immersive experience of the film, which tells the classic Dick King Smith story of a little pig who takes part in sheep dog trials.

Throughout the screening the pigs mingled with the audience, and the tame creatures provided a really unique animal encounter.

Bambi and Kingsley at the cinema - credit Kew Little Pigs/ Animal News Agency Bambi and Kingsley at the cinema - credit Kew Little Pigs/ Animal News Agency
Bambi and Kingsley at the cinema - credit Kew Little Pigs/ Animal News Agency

On the day Kew Little Pigs founder Olivia Mikhail also gave a speech before the film started, telling her own story of starting the farm attraction and ethical micro pig breeding business, inspired by her daughter's love of Babe and Charlotte's Web.

Olivia said: "Thank you so very much to the Garden Cinema for inviting us along. What a wonderful event.

"From our perspective as piggy fanatics the more people who see and interact with little pigs the better. And what better way to do that than at a screening of Babe.

"We hope that we can do this again with the Garden Cinema, and maybe other cinemas would like to invite us along too."

Bambi and Kingsley are no strangers to interacting with the public. As well as living at the interactive Kew Little Pigs attraction, the trio regularly attend outside events, including school fetes, birthday parties and even weddings.

Olivia added: "There is no event that can't be enhanced by a visit from two little pigs, and these two love a party. They play games with guests and love a cuddle and a brush."

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com

