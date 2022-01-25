Two for one offer announced at Aylesbury adventure store for campaign tackling obesity

An Aylesbury adventure park has announced a 'two for one' deal enabling guests to get active at a discount as part of a new obesity campaign.

FlipOut, a UK-wide adventure park and trampoline company has launched a new project to get more people of all ages active.

Included within the national campaign is the Aylesbury trampoline site in Friars Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bouncing and exercising

The 'two for one' offer is available on every weekday for customers of all ages.

A government survey which revealed that 63% of all adults are overweight and many children are obese by the time they are 11- years- old, motivated decision-makers to create the campaign.

It's called 'Fit with Friends’, another motivating factor FlipOut advises, was the increase in reported hospital admissions among children aged under 17 since the pandemic started.

Flip Out co-founder Richard Beese said: "Our commitment to fight obesity is stronger than ever.

A look at the FlipOut venue

"This is a serious problem in the UK for both adults and children. We are in danger of becoming a nation of couch potatoes which has been fuelled by people being stuck at home during lockdowns.

"Losing body weight can really have a positive impact on our health and it also reduces the chances of becoming seriously ill with COVID. And we all know the 'healthy body, healthy mind' mantra - keeping active also has a hugely positive impact on mental health.

"We know how difficult it can be to get people excited by the idea of exercise so what better way to make being active that bit more fun than by coming to an adventure park!

"Flip Out in Aylesbury offers something for people of all ages and abilities, so my advice is why not give it a try and get jumping fit for 2022.

FlipOut

"We definitely hope to encourage both adults and children to kick start their drive to be more active with this initiative."

Figures shown in the government's better health initiative shows that overweight adults are at increased risk of cancer, severe Covid, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Figures from the National Childhood Measurement Programme also show the highest year-on-year rise in school age obesity since the programme began.