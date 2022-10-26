News you can trust since 1832
Two fire engines spotted by Aylesbury lake

Witnesses spotted the fire service in action earlier today

By James Lowson
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 3:46pm

Two fire engines and emergency response crews were spotted completing a training exercise in Aylesbury earlier today (26 October).

At roughly noon, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service staff were sighted going through a training drill by Watermead Lake.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed to The Bucks Herald that firefighters were undertaking Wide Area Flooding exercises.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service
Aylesbury