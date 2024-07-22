Two Aylesbury schoolgirls chosen for national ballet group's upcoming theatre performances
Isabelle Crowder, 8, and Violet Tree Wright, 11, both from Aylesbury, will be appearing in an upcoming Sleeping Beauty production at the Wycombe Swan Theatre.
They will be appearing in a production run by the prestigious English Youth Ballet (EYB) on 9 and 10 August.
Also, Millie Box, 12, from nearby Prestwood in Great Missenden is also appearing at the upcoming showcases.
In March, they were chosen to be part of the 90-strong cast of the well-known fairy tale. EYB has revealed the girls completed a hugely competitive audition process and are currently experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals.
Adding that they are super excited, as they will perform alongside international professional dancers.
Isabelle, who attends St Mary’s Church of England School, said: “I was three years old when my mum took me to my first ballet class. I loved it so much I couldn't wait to go back. I been to few ballet performances, I loved the ballerinas in their beautiful costumes and pointes, and wanted to be just like them.
“Being a dancer makes me feel the happiest, I love it! Also learning new dances and performing in a show makes me feel very excited.
“I am happy to be part of a real ballet company. I want to learn about what it is like being a professional ballerina and also want to learn lots of new dances.
“I love everything about ballet but I also learn Taekwondo from my dad. I am a blue belt in Taekwondo and I think the stretching that we do helps with my ballet.”
EYB’s production promises sparkling new costumes and splendid scenery in its retelling of the classic story.
EYB Principal – Ann Wall will be starring as Aurora in the production. She said: “Being part of EYB is an amazing experience for any young dancer. I feel privileged to be a principal dancer with the company. I enjoy teaching and coaching all the young dancers and I see some of the most talented young dancers in the country. I feel honoured to be a role model to the dancers and help give them an insight into the world of professional ballet.”