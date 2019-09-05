Two Aylesbury pubs set to slash prices to support 'Tax Equality Day'

Two pubs in Aylesbury are to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on Thursday September 19.

The Bell in Market Square and The White Hart in Exchange Street, are both supporting Tax Equality Day, aimed at highlighting the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

Prices at the Wetherspoon pubs will be reduced for one day only.

So, for example, the total price of a meal and drinks for an individual will be reduced from £10 to £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

At present all food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT, compared to supermarkets which benefit from a zero VAT rate on all food.

As a result, supermarkets are able to use that saving to sell alcohol at a discounted price.

The White Hart manager, Gemma Gillingham, said: "We are proud to support the campaign to reduce the level of VAT within the hospitality industry.

"Customers coming to the pubs on Thursday September 19 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"We are keen to highlight the amount customers could save if VAT in pubs was lowered permanently."