Two arrested after man dies in two-car crash in Buckinghamshire

Two people have been arrested after a man died in a two-car crash in Farnham Common on Saturday evening

The fatal accident took place on the A355 in Farnham Common at around 10pm on Saturday September 20.

The victim was driving a blue Honda Jazz on the A355 Collingswood Road which was in collision with a red Vauxhall Astra.

Following the accident, a 33-year-old man from Chesham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drug driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

A 23-year-old man from Slough was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

All four occupants of the Vauxhall Astra were taken to hospital for treatment following the crash, but have since been discharged.

Both of the men arrested remain in police custody.

Lead investigating officer DS Lyndsey Blackaby of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Firstly, I would like to share my sincere condolences with the family of the man who has sadly died as a result of this collision.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

“I would also like to ask anyone who was driving in the area prior to the collision to review their dash-cam footage, as it may contain information that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report via the police’s website, quoting reference number 43250482382.

Information can also be reported anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.