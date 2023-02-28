Twenty electric car charging points set to be installed on streets of Aylesbury Vale town

Wendover is set to get 20 new on-street electric car charging points this summer, as part of a Bucks Council pilot scheme.

The council has received over £70,000 in funding from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) to support the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Wendover.

The money will be used as match funding for the council's existing £110,000 investment in its Wendover EV pilot scheme, which aims to promote the use of EVs in the area.

The scheme aims to make EV charging easier for Wendover residents

The EV pilot scheme will include the installation of about 10 lamppost/bollard-style charging points and around 10 in-pavement cable channels, which enable homeowners without any driveway to charge their EVs safely on the street without trailing cables. Both options will offer slow charging suitable for overnight charging of EVs.

Bucks Council cabinet member for transport, Steven Broadbent, said: “We’re thrilled to receive this new funding from OZEV, which will enable us to expand our EV pilot scheme in Wendover.

"By piloting options for on-street EV charging, we’re supporting our EV Action Plan and our Climate Change & Air Quality Strategy.

“We’re committed to promoting sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions across the county, and the new EV charging infrastructure in Wendover is an important part of our broader efforts.”