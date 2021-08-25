Tring woman named as finalist in the Best Business Women Awards

A Clinical Animal Behaviourist and Trainer from Tring has been shortlisted for the Best Business Women Awards 2021.

Hanne Grice, from Hanne Grice Pet Training and Behaviour, has been named as a finalist for Animal Services, and Customer Service.

The Best Business Women Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of those women across a wide range industries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hanne Grice has been named as a finalist for Animal Services, and Customer Service

Hanne, a Clinical Animal Behaviourist and Trainer, published author and University lecturer, has been helping problem pets for over 15 years.

She said: “I am thrilled to have been selected as a finalist. This has been a particularly challenging year with the pandemic puppy boom and significant rise in problem behaviours overall.

"To be recognised for service excellence in general, as well as in the field of animal services is simply awesome.”

The Best Business Women Awards finalists is an amazing line up of incredible business women from across the globe.

Pushing through the pandemic, these women continued to drive their businesses forwards.

The judges were impressed of the creativity, tenacity and great business acumen demonstrated in the finalists selected.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards, said: "The seventh year of these prestigious awards has proved to be the most challenging for business owners worldwide.

"The entries were judged by a panel of business experts who had a tough job reading hundreds of entries.

"To be a finalist in this competition is a major achievement and a mark of quality. All our finalists either win a Silver or Gold Award.

"The businesswomen selected have been chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity, and tenacity.

"All our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges."