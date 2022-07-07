Today (July 7) kicks off a four-day summer carnival in Tring.

Tring Together’s quiz night will start at 7.30pm tonight in the Tring Brewery Marquee in Pound Meadow.

There will be a barbecue and a rock n roll bingo with tickets starting at £8 for teams of 6 and £13 for food included.

Today starts off the four-day carnival.

Friday night (July 8) is the Rennie Grove Beer and Band Festival with doors opening at 2pm and music starting at 7pm.

On Saturday (July 9), a parade will start at 11.45am on Tring’s High Street, ending at Pound Meadow. From noon until 5pm, the carnival will start with food and drink, merchandise stalls, competitions and live music.

There will be a vintage car and dog show and the Vander Space Wheel - an aerial stunt act.