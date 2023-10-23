Tring author's latest tale of a sweeping supernatural romance between a ghost and a human lands in time for Halloween

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Tring author’s supernatural tale of romance is landing right in time for Halloween.

Brenda Hurley’s tale of ghostly love was inspired by a visit to Kingston Lacy – a National Trust house near Wimborne Minster in Dorset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Ghostly Light’, set to be published on October 28, is the latest in a trilogy featuring a ghost named Louis who is trapped in the bed he was murdered in.

The book concludes Brenda's trilogy which follows Louis, a ghost trapped in the bed he was murdered in.

Continuing on from Ghostly Return, we find Louis’ journey might have been laid to rest had Doris not bought his magnificent carved bed, with its secret. Now reality and the netherworld exist side by side in the Eden room at the Royal Oak.

We are introduced to Debs, an old colleague, who visits North Yorkshire and falls in love with its people and the countryside. And when she joins the ‘family’, she is met with strange coincidences that bring jeopardy, romance, angels and demons to the inn.

Landscape artist Brenda Hurley was inspired to write after seeing the work of a master carver. She now paints with words to tell her stories. Ghostly Embrace, published in 2019, was the first to be conceived following Louis, a gentle ghost on his journey followed, by Ghostly Return, published in 2021. Ghostly Light is the final story in the series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brenda said: “This all started when I visited the National Trust house of Kingston Lacy and saw some wonderful carved shutters at the long windows, a carved panel of wild life and a carved bed. I stood looking at the remarkable work and wondered who had had such a wonderful talent. I thought of a man now long dead, leaving this treasure behind him and wondered what life he might have had. Louis was born. I liked the thought that the barrier between the mortal and spiritual world is thin enough in parts for both worlds to connect, and love knows no such barriers. I’ve so enjoyed this journey, but this is the final story for Louis - will he find his happy ending?”