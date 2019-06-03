Tributes to former Aylesbury pub landlord known for his drag and ventriloquism acts

A man who ran a number of pubs in Aylesbury Vale and was known for his entertaining comedy routines has died.

Mick Camfield, 80, was landlord of The Plough in Aylesbury, The Duck (which has now been knocked down) and The Partridge Arms in Aston Clinton.

Mick was born in The Queens Head pub and has lived his whole life in the area.

He grew up on Clinton Crescent, and went to Queen’s Park School and later the newly opened Grange School.

Mick’s first foray into the entertainment business came in the mid-Sixties when together with Brian Rayner and Gary Collier he formed entertainment agency RCC Enterprises.

The trio were responsible for organising entertainment at the weekend at the now knocked down Aylesbury Social Club on Park Street.

Saturday nights featured discos and live bands with Sundays featuring drag artists and comedians.

Mick would sometime accompany the drag artists as several years earlier he started an entertaining sideline which involved him performing a drag act with Johnnie Hollins.

Mick’s cabaret career continued on the side of his next job after RCC Enterprises, when he worked as a car salesman at Perry’s in Aylesbury.

To complement his Perry’s work Mick started working at the Steeplechase pub on Southcourt and later The Plough.

He became landlord at The Plough with a highlight being his contribution to the annual staff pantomime.

After four years at the helm of the Plough Mick moved to The Duck on Bedgrove when the brewery decided they wanted to run The Plough as a tenancy.

The Duck developed a strong reputation for its darts team which went on to win multiple trophies.

In 1982, Mick took on the tenancy of The Partridge Arms pub in Aston Clinton and spent 18 years at the helm of the pub.

He ran 24 hour snooker events at the pub which helped raise funds for charity.

Mick’s performing extended to during holidays at Pontins when he entered and won the talent competition with a ventriloquism act.

Mick lived a very full life and had a number of other occupations including periods as a painter and decorator, a bus conductor, a car salesman and running a doughnut business.

In his spare time, Mick loved sportand his latter years watching soap operas including Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

He leaves behind his wife Pat, three sons, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His family say they would like to thank all the staff at Poplar Grove surgery for going ‘above the call of duty’ to look after Mick over the past 18 months.