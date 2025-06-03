Members of the horse riding community in Buckinghamshire have paid tribute to an Aylesbury Vale-based instructor who passed away last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Ruth Connor, died peacefully aged 96, on May 18 at her family home. She is best known locally for running The Kennels riding stables in Stowe.

Hundreds of people within the Buckingham area have shared their memories of the former teacher across social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “Such a wonderful lady, many memories [rest in peace] Mary.” Another added: “She truly was an incredible person and is a firm fixture in so many of our memories and hearts and Stowe will never be the same without her.”

Mary Connor passed away aged 96. Photo from Stephen Tolfrey/The National Trust

Family friend, Sally Wells, who also cared for Mary in her later years, told The Bucks Herald: “Riding at Mary and Theodore’s (Mary’s late brother and business partner) stables was something most of us wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do if it wasn’t for their kindness and making it affordable.”

She added: “She was so loved by all who knew her and has left a huge hole in my life.”

Mary and Theodore Connor inherited the stables at a young age from their father, Thomas Connor. After decades of offering lessons to children and adults of all ages within the Stowe Estate they were invited to Buckingham Palace to attend a garden party hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II. They also received accolades locally for their work teaching children, including those with disabilities, to ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tribute posted on the Facebook page dedicated to Mary and her brother said: “We have very fond memories of how our daughter (now 34) started her horse riding experience with Theo and Mary, [I have] countless memories of running around Stowe with the ponies. You seldom meet a couple who you can honestly say it was a pleasure to have known, Theo and Mary were these.”

One contributor wrote: “Mary and Theo gave this London council estate kid such an oasis of joy when I would visit. Rest in peace, Mary. What a full life you had.”

Mary’s funeral is scheduled to take place at Stowe Church on June 9 at 2:30pm.