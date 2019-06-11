Tribute to Wendover bypass crash victim Amy Evans

Tributes have been paid to Amy Evans, who died in a crash on the A413 Wendover bypass on Friday June 7.

Amy was driving a Ford Focus, which was involved in a three way collision with a Land Rover Discovery and a VW Golf at 4.45pm on the Wendover bypass close to the railway station.

Amy Evans, who died in a crash on the A413 Wendover bypass on Friday June 7

Three passengers from the Ford Focus, all children, were taken to the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford with serious injuries.

Two of the children have since been discharged from hospital.

Amy Evans' family today issued a tribute to her saying: "We are absolutely devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful Amy.

“Amy was a wonderful mother, partner to Jack, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend who brought joy to everyone she met and will be greatly missed by so many.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who helped at the scene and Thames Valley Police and the ambulance service for the wonderful support which they have provided to the family.

“We would also like to thank the nursing teams in the accident and emergency, high dependency and intensive care units at John Radcliffe Hospital for the faultless care that they provided to the children who were so seriously injured in this tragic accident.

“This will be the only statement we will be releasing on this matter and we request that our privacy and that of Amy’s friends is respected at this desperately difficult time.”