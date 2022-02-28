Tribute paid to retiring Aylesbury pub landlord 'instrumental' in improving community safety

The National Pubwatch Committee (NPC) has released a glowing tribute to a long-serving Aylesbury pub landlord now set for retirement.

Helen Wood who manages The Broad Leys is retiring after spending 43 years in the industry.

The NPC has praised Helen not just for her longevity and business savvy, but for her role in improving community safety in town.

Helen Wood

NPC chairman, Stephen Baker OBE said: "I am not sure if the residents of Aylesbury will be aware of the retirement of Helen Wood; one of the longest serving female licensees (if not the longest?) in the town.

"I first became aware of Helen in 1994 when she was the manager of The Plough (Beefeater) in Tring Road. We had suffered a truly dreadful stabbing and shooting in an incident at a pub

called Mangrove Jacks in Kingsbury.

"Following the incident, Helen was one of the first licensees to step forward and work with the local police to form the new Aylesbury Pubwatch scheme.

Helen with Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer

"She was instrumental in those early days, in building the foundations of a successful community safety initiative. She was for a time, the schemes Chairperson and was able to obtain significant funding from Whitbread PLC to fund the schemes radio link system.

"I will always be grateful to her for her support at that time and her willingness to work in partnership with the police to confront anti-social behaviour."

Stephen went on to break down her role in transforming The Broad Leys from a pub that was on its knees when she took over, to a desirable, luxury establishment.

He added: "Over 20 years ago, Helen took a considerable gamble by taking over the Broad Leys Pub; which was at that time a mainly ‘wet led’ venue.

"Since that time, she has invested a considerable amount of energy, passion and her own money in turning the pub into a first class business; with an excellent restaurant and ‘boutique’ luxury accommodation.

"I know that over the years Helen has received many plaudits from the pub and hospitality trade for her professionalism and business acumen.

"Good community pubs provide a setting where we naturally congregate to meet up with friends or colleagues to relax or celebrate significant events or people in our lives.

"I wonder how many of us think about what goes on in the background to provide that special type of venue; where we are treated with courtesy and receive excellent service in a safe environment?