Tree grown from a conker by Year 7 pupil planted on school field in Buckingham

A horse chestnut tree donated by a Year 7 pupil has been planted on the field at Buckingham’s Royal Latin School, as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy Project.

Parent Caroline Valentino contacted headteacher David Hudson in the summer before her daughter, Jessica, was due to join the school.

In an email, she said: ”We are being encouraged to plant trees to mark the Jubilee year, and the Queen’s Green Canopy Project is there to help inspire all individuals and organisations in doing so.

Jessica with the newly planted tree

“It so happens that my daughter joins your Year 7 intake in September and has been growing a horse chestnut she found as a four-year-old.

"This is now turning into a healthy chestnut tree which is around 6ft tall and will outgrow its pot, so it needs a permanent home.

“If you haven’t made plans already, could I ask that you consider finding a suitable location on your substantial grounds, and mark this special year with a donated young tree from a new pupil.”

Mr Hudson said: “When Mrs Valentino contacted the school, I could tell how much the horse chestnut meant to her daughter and I was delighted to see such a concern for the environment from one of our new students.

"The Green Canopy Project is a wonderful initiative and it was an easy decision for us to find a prominent place on our back field to plant the tree.

"I very much hope that Jessica’s tree and the countless other trees we have planted at the Latin will support the growth and maintenance of mature trees in Buckingham.”

Jessica said: “When I was four years old, I planted a conker that I found a few days before I joined my junior school. It has grown considerably and is now about 6ft tall.