Travelodge launches recruitment drive with jobs available in Aylesbury, Milton Keynes and Thame

Travelodge is looking to fill more than 10 jobs immediately in its hotels in Bucks, as it looks forward to a busy summer.

The company is also launching two new levels to its successful in-house management development programme, Aspire, allowing staff to gain formal qualifications by way of an apprenticeship

Travelodge is one of the UK’s largest hotel chains, operating 579 hotels across the UK including 10 in Bucks. In the run-up to the summer season, the chain is looking to fill over 400 positions across the UK.

Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive

The 10 or more jobs that need to be filled immediately across the group’s 10 Travelodge hotels in Bucks include the following full and part-time positions: Hotel Manager, Receptionist, Housekeeping Team Member, Night Reception Team Member, Hotel Team Member.

As part of its wider summer recruitment drive, the group is also looking to fill nine positions in its in-house maintenance team, which supports its 579 hotels across the UK, with an established training programme in place.

These full-time positions are field based and each maintenance engineer has their own designated network of hotels to service, which includes carrying out a variety of maintenance-related tasks.

To apply for these roles, applicants must hold a UK driving licence. Experience is not essential but a background of working in a trade environment, or a City & Guilds qualification equivalent, is preferable.

Successful candidates will be given a branded, kitted-out vehicle to enable them to travel across their network of hotels, plus a branded uniform and high-quality tools.

There are also 14 roles available at Travelodge’s support office in Thame, including Health & Safety Manager, Procurement Manager, Accounts Payable Analyst, IT Business Analyst, Legal Counsel and Customer Service Advisors.

Director of people operations Katharine Gourley said: “There has never been a better time than now to join Travelodge, one of the UK’s biggest hotel brands.

"Our colleagues sit at the heart of our business and we are committed to providing an inclusive workplace where everyone can learn more, earn more and belong.

"We are currently looking to fill over 400 positions across the UK including around 10 roles across our 10 Buckinghamshire-based Travelodge hotels.

"We are looking for enthusiastic people that have a passion and determination to deliver excellent service.

“In addition to a strong network of hotels across the UK, we also offer flexible working hours that can be a win-win solution for parents and students.

"We offer parents flexible working hours to help them around the school run, so they can raise their family and have a job that allows them to develop a career when the time is right for them.

"Students can work in a Travelodge whilst studying at university and then transfer to a different hotel when they return home in the holidays.

"The opportunities at Travelodge are endless and can open a door to a great career in a fast-growing global industry. ”

