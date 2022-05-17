Traveller family appeal to expand home near Aylesbury due to concerning health conditions

Mr and Mrs Jason Doe have submitted to Bucks Council a partially retrospective change of use application for plots on Askett Lane in Princes Risborough.

Plans outline the (part-retrospective) conversion of the 1,700 sqm site to station three static caravans and three touring caravans for an extended family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amended plans have been submitted to Bucks Council

A new utility block, alteration to access, and some fencing and hardstanding is also requested.

Four parking spaces will be created.

This is a resubmission of an earlier application dismissed at appeal in January 2020 on grounds including “sustainable location”, and “harm to the buffer area of Princes Risborough”.

It is understood works began at the “unauthorised traveller site” back in January 2017.

According to a planning statement, the family felt it could “no longer live a roadside existence” when one family member was diagnosed with cancer, and another was experiencing heart problems.

Also, despite Planning Inspectorate concerns about the site being “unsuitable for the best interests of the children” and “integration with the community”, it is understood the family have established local connections to a leisure centre, college, church, jobs, and familiar shop staff.

It now hopes to win permission as “no suitable alternative sites have been found” and it feels previous issues have been ‘addressed’.

“As two years has now elapsed since permission was refused and no suitable alternative sites have been found for this extended family, this application is made to address issues raised by the appeal decision,” a planning statement reads.

“This is not an area of locally valued landscape and the visual quality is not so great to have prevented the planned urban extension of Princes Risborough north towards the Lower Icknield Way.

“The Inspectorate failed to attach weight to the concerns of the council that the site could be seen in distant views from the Chiltern Hills.

“The application site forms a very small part of this buffer and if permission were to be granted it would impact very little on the purpose of this much larger buffer zone.”

It adds: “There is a need to review and update the 2017 GTAA (Gypsy and Traveller accommodation assessment) and now have regard to all of the Buckinghamshire area.

“From the perspective of this family, being settled is far better for the best interests of the children than living on the roadside where they felt totally isolated from any community they passed through, were never made to feel welcome, and were constantly forced to move on.”