Transform your life with a part-time Law degree at Buckingham

The four-year part-time LLB has proved popular with local people because they can fit study round work, as there is only one evening lecture per week to attend.

The webinar is on Tuesday, May 17, from 7pm to 8pm, with the chance to hear from lecturers who teach on the programme, as well as current students and graduates.

The graduates will describe the impact gaining a law degree by part-time study with Buckingham Law School has had on their careers and lives, and there will be a chance to ask questions.

University of Buckingham students

Dr Sarah Sargent, programme director for the LLB course, said: “Buckingham’s evening study model combines the advantage of motivational, productive feedback at evening seminars with the convenience of flexible learning around full-time work, home/care responsibility and other commitments.

"The sessions offer a stimulating interaction with tutors, who consolidate your understanding and grow your legal knowledge and confidence.

“This course has changed so many lives including many from the Buckingham area.

"We’ve had single parents who previously struggled to study full time" but became lawyers via this route.

People from all walks of life have completed the course and gone on to work in the legal profession or boosted their career.

"Please join us to find out how we can help you take a new and exciting path that will really enhance your career.”