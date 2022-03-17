Train for Ukraine at Buckingham fitness studio to support international appeal

A fitness studio near Buckingham is supporting the Ukraine Crisis Appeal, with a fundraising Train 4 Ukraine event on Sunday, March 20.

Bates Body Factory in Gawcott is running a full day of live classes that are open to all, in aid of the Red Cross appeal to help provide food, first aid and other necessities for families in need.

The back-to-back schedule of classes include a range of low-impact, circuits and stretch sessions with co-owners Jonathan and Georgina Bates and a Bollywood dance class with Bobby Rajbans.

Bates Body Factory

Georgina said: "We’d love to see as many people as possible. This isn’t just for BBF clients, it’s for everyone and anyone. Bring your friends and family to the class, children welcome to join in. The more the merrier, it’s all for an amazing cause."