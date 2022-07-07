Trailblazing high-achieving woman returns to Aylesbury to inspire the next generation

I. Stephanie Boyce, the first black woman and first woman of colour to become president of the Law Society spoke to sixth formers at Aylesbury Vale Academy.

She told the students: “I would have told my younger self lots, but every door is open if you push.

"You persevere until something happens, and to never give up and that you are stronger than you know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I.Stephanie Boyce

“I am a great believer in positive thinking, and if you say it out loud you begin to summon the universe and it comes to you.

"Everything in my life has enabled me to get to where I am today.

"I don't look back in anger and I am grateful for where I am standing today.”

The president of the Law Society at Aylesbury Vale Academy

The event was organised by Aylesbury-based charity, Action4Youth, which aims to assist and inspire youngsters in the area.

It was part of its ‘Inspiration Programme’ which aims to ready youngsters for the challenges and opportunities that adult life presents.

Tracy Palmer, manager of Action4Youth, said students were astounded to discover that someone from Aylesbury had achieved so much.

Equally, the teenagers were impressed that the president was willing to give up her time to speak to them.

The criminal justice system forms one of The Inspiration Programme’s five pillars of education, and is something I.Stephanie Boyce believes should be taught in all schools.

Lasting for one-year, The Inspiration Programme is designed to broaden young people’s horizons, thinking and experiences.

It is tailored to teens in the year nine to 13 school groups, providing experiences and interactions, that will increase students’ worldly knowledge and employability.

Ms Boyce is the 177th president in the history of the Law Society, a role she was given in 2021.

Recently, she was voted Inspirational Role Model of 2022 at the Burberry British Diversity Awards.

Her journey started in Aylesbury where she was raised by a single parent in a local council estate.