There are delays expected on Gatehouse road and surrounding roads after three cars collided this morning at 8:50.

An eyewitness said: "A red vauxhall, a white fan and a black vauxhall all collided on Gatehouse Road at about 8:50am this morning

"I hope everyone is okay - an airbag came out in the red car.

"Lots of passers by rushed to help."

Please use another route if possible.

More on this as we get it