As work to upgrade parts of Aylesbury town centre continues, daytime road closures are set to bring more misery and delays for commuters.

Confirmation of ongoing work on Market Square and Cambridge Street, expected to last until the end of March, has come in Buckinghamshire Council’s latest update on roadworks across the county.

Market Square is closed from 7am to 7pm each weekday to allow improvements to the area, including a power supply upgrade to enable the expansion of the market and facilitate events, and lighting enhancements to restore some of the heritage lanterns and illuminate historic monuments, statues, and benches.

Buckinghamshire Council claim the work will enhance the sense of place, increase safety and encourage an increased night-time economy.

Meanwhile, Cambridge Street is also closed between 7am and 7pm on weekdays as part of a scheme that is set to create a new public realm and pedestrianised area between the Harrow pub and number 22.

As part of the project, new kerbs, drainage, festoon lighting, tree pits and bollards will be installed plus resurfacing will take place on the road.

Elsewhere in town work is taking place on the A41 Bicester Road near Broadfields with a lane closure in place daily between 9.30am and 3.30pm until March 21 while a toucan crossing is refurbished.

HS2 works are continuing in Wendover with overnight closures on the A413 London Road from March 11 to 12, March 21 to 22 and March 24 to 25, all between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

Daytime two-way traffic lights are also in place on the same road between 9am and 3pm on March 13 and 27.

Road closures are also in place in villages near to Aylesbury for various work – with carriageway resurfacing on Claydon Road in Hogshaw between 9.30am and 3.30pm between March 3 and 8.

Surface dressing resurfacing preparation works are taking place on Leighton Road in Wingrave from today through until Friday March 7 between 7.30am and 7pm.

Bridgeway in Cuddington is closed between March 3 and 7 from 9.30am to 3.30pm for vegetation clearance, surveys and structural repairs.

Finally, North End Road in Steeple Claydon is also closed from March 3 to 7 between 8am and 4pm, for the excavation of trail pits in carriageway and verge areas to confirm locations for required drainage.