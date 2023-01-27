News you can trust since 1832
Traffic measures continue on three Aylesbury routes next week council announces

All work is subject to change at short notice

By James Lowson
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 4:23pm

Bucks Council has confirmed road improvement work will continue on three Aylesbury routes next week.

Dropped kerb installation is scheduled for two more days at Ambleside, the local authority confirmed today (27 January).

Traffic management will be in place in Broughton Avenue as work continues between Richmond Road and Parton Road.

The council has released its full list of planned roadworks for next week
The three-month project is scheduled for completion on Tuesday (31 January).

Work on the A41 Bicester Road is ongoing the drainage project is scheduled to last until March.

Here is the full list of roadworks planned in Bucks next week, as always this is subject to change at short notice as some projects are highly weather dependent:

Three Aylesbury routes will be affected by planning maintenance work this week

Conventional Surfacing Works:

-Stewkley Road, Cublington (Monday 23 January to Wednesday 1 February)

Resurfacing works using recycled material using a road closure in operation between 8:00am and 5:30pm with the closure in place overnight and weekends.

-Studley Road, Cublington (Friday 27 January to Friday 3 February)

Resurfacing works using recycled material using a road closure in operation between 8:00am and 5:30pm with the closure in place overnight and weekends.

Footway Improvement Works

-Broughton Avenue, Aylesbury – From Richmond Road to Parton Road (Monday 17 October to Tuesday 31 January 2023)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Vicarage Lane, Steeple Claydon (Monday 9 January to Friday 3 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Picts Lane, Princes Risborough – From High Street to St Peter Street (Monday 30 January to Friday 3 March)

Footway and carriageway improvement works using a footway closure and multi-way lights in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Community Board Works:

-Blackpond Lane, High Wycombe – From Seren Place to Hawthorn Lane (Monday 9 January to Friday 3 February)

Installing a new footway using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Ambleside, Aylesbury (Monday 23 January to Tuesday 31 January)

Installing dropped kerbs using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Network Safety Works

-Woodside Road/Chiltern Avenue, Amersham (Monday 23 January to Friday 3 February)

Upgrading pedestrian crossing point, installing new signage and lining works using three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Safety Barrier Repair Works:

-A41 Bicester Road, Grendon Underwood – With the junction of The Broadway (Monday 23 January to Friday 24 February)

Safety barrier repair works using three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs)

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

From Monday 9 January until Friday 3 March, we will be carrying out drainage works, replacing traffic signs and defect repairs, using lane incursions in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

