Tractor snatched at Potton United break-in

Potton United is counting the cost after suffering a break in on Sunday.

Late on Saturday night (20/07/19) or in the early hours of Sunday morning (21/07/19), thieves broke into Potton United Football Club's ground, the Hollow, stealing a tractor and other equipment.

They gained access by breaking down part of an external wooden fence and subsequently vandalised concrete posts and metal railings surrounding the pitch before making off with the tractor.

If anyone can provide more information on the break-in please call the police on 101.

Founded in 1943, Potton United F.C. are based in Potton, Bedfordshire. The club are currently members of the Premier Division of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Last season The Royals finished 7th in the league.