Town triumphs as annual quiz in Buckingham raises £1,500 for local Citizens Advice

Brainboxes from Buckingham beat boffins from the town’s university again at this year’s Town v Gown quiz in aid of BACAB, Buckingham’s local Citizens Advice charity.

The annual quiz got off to an unusual start on Friday, November 4. Normally, the only sounds to be heard are voices and brains whirring. But this time, the audience gathered in the Royal Latin School’s Discovery Centre heard a sharp crash and the sound of breaking glass, as the prized trophy, the Bercow Bowl, fell to the ground.

The two teams carried on with questions ranging from ‘What is the longest river in Europe?’ and ‘What was the title of Harry Styles’ 2017 hit?’ to ‘What is the name of an object with a single surface?’

From left: Town team Jane Mordue, Giles Stacey, Marilyn Coxhill, Roger Perkins, question setter Alan Heath, quizmaster Greg Smith, scorekeeper Heather Heath, and Gown team James Slater, Obinna Edeji and Gavin Love

The final question was ‘Who was the saint who was born in Buckingham, lived three days, preached a sermon and then died?’

The entire audience whispered: ‘St Rumbold’, giving town mayor Margaret Gateley the chance for the pun of a lifetime. Thanking the teams, Cllr Gateley said she was only sorry that she couldn’t hand over the ‘Rum Bowl’.

The event raised nearly £1,500 for BACAB, to help fund home visiting - a vital service in this rural area.

The charity has a fundraising target of £15,000, and between now and December 31 any donations will be match-funded by the Aviva Community Fund up to the value of £250. To donate, click on this link.

The participants after the event