Acoustic acts are a highlight of Buckingham Live

Dig out your blue suede shoes for a spectacular celebration of sound in Buckingham later this month.

The town’s hugely popular music festival is expanding after 20 years from a one day event to a fully fledged three-day banger.

Spread over multiple locations for the first time, Buckingham Live 24 features everything from folk and acoustic acts to rock, Bollywood beats and even poetry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun kicks off at The Grand Junction on Friday, May 24, with Acoustic Night.

Buckingham Live is a delightful community event

That’s followed on Saturday by Buckingham Live in the Cattle Pens – featuring a New Talent Showcase – and Rock Night at The Woolpack, with The Cote.

Headline entertainment is the Buckingham Live Music Festival on Sunday, May 26 – a whole day of music, food and fun including a barn dance, amazing live bands and children’s activities at Buckingham Football Club from 1pm to 10pm.

The changes have been made due to the popularity of the event, which has been running for more than 20 years and had outgrown its previous one-day location in Market Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More artists can now take part, and it will cater for higher footfall over more days and across a wider area of the town centre over the whole May bank holiday weekend.

This year’s event has benefited greatly from additional sponsors Stowe School, Vitalograph, Akeley Wood School, Gilroy Steel, MobileRE and BCQ.

Buckingham Live 24 is organised by Buckingham Town Council and Buckingham Live Sessions, which offers opportunities for creatives such as musicians, singers and poets to show their talents in a dedicated performance space.

The monthly live sessions held at Buckingham Football Club are extremely popular with both novice, experienced artists and audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not too late for other businesses to get involved, so contact Suzy Smith for details about Buckingham Live 24 and Buckingham Live Sessions on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, chair of the town centre and events committee, said: “The committee in supporting these changes was delighted that this popular event is expanding to three days, over more locations, while maintaining a town centre presence.