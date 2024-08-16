Town Council Introduces 'Happy to Chat' Benches
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 'Happy to Chat' bench scheme is a simple, yet powerful concept designed to encourage social interaction and combat loneliness. These benches are clearly marked with signs inviting passers-by to sit down and engage in conversation with others. Additionally, each sign features a QR code that links directly to Buckinghamshire Council's webpage on combating loneliness. This page offers valuable advice and connects residents to local organisations that provide support.
In today's fast-paced world, loneliness and social isolation have become increasingly common issues. The Town Council recognizes the importance of addressing these challenges and believes that these benches, along with the resources available through the QR code, will offer a valuable opportunity for people to connect, share stories, and access necessary support.
Cllr Fran Davies, Chair of the Environment Committee said, “When Cllr Jon Harvey came up with the idea, I wondered why we hadn’t done this before. It is such a simple but effective initiative, and, as the old advert said, it’s good to talk”
It is hoped the introduction of the new benches will create more inclusive and connected communities where people feel valued and heard. Residents and visitors are encouraged to make use of these benches and take a moment to engage in conversation. Whether you're looking to make a new friend, share a smile, or simply enjoy a chat, the 'Happy to Chat' benches are here for you. Don't forget to scan the QR code for additional resources on combating loneliness and finding support.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.