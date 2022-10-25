Buckingham’s annual Town v Gown charity quiz competition takes place on Friday, November 4.

Once again, brave contestants from the town and the University of Buckingham will pit their wits to see who can win this year.

With questions set by Buckingham’s resident brainbox Alan Heath, who won TV’s Mastermind in 2016 with Thunderbirds as his specialist subject, and Buckingham MP Greg Smith acting as quizmaster, an exciting night is promised.

Last year's quiz

Town are ahead by three wins to two, after winning last year’s contest, so Gown have everything to play for.

The fun evening, which starts at 7pm in the Discovery Centre at the The Royal Latin School, is held in aid of BACAB, the local charity that fundraises for Citizens Advice Bureau services in Buckingham, Winslow and the surrounding area

BACAB chair Jane Mordue said: Behind all the jollity is a serious purpose – we are raising funds for our Citizens Advice Bureau.

"With phones ringing off the hook by worried local residents struggling with rising energy bills, mortgages, and even facing homelessness, your CAB needs your help.

"The CAB need to answer more calls and wants to help more people. With benefits already falling behind inflation and a tough winter ahead, its help will be vital in keeping people safe and making it through the winter.”

Tickets are £20 each, to include canapes, from the Tourist Information Centre at the Old Gaol or via Eventbrite.