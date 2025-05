Top marks for one Buckinghamshire eatery in latest round of Food Standards Agency visits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just one Buckinghamshire food establishment received top marks during the latest round of hygiene inspections.

The Food Standards Agency awarded Sushi Gourmet, at Sainsbury's, Oxford Road, High Wycombe a five-star rating – meaning ‘very good’ out of a possible six ratings including 0 (urgent improvement necessary).

Of all 10 establishments visited, the lowest rating given was three – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

The other nine rated establishments were as follows:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker. Photo: Victoria Jones PA

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Veg Chennai Srilalitha Restaurant at 94 Sycamore Road, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on October 16

• Rated 4: Smiffy's Cafe at Hazlemere Youth Centre, Rose Avenue, Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire; rated on September 12

• Rated 3: Mughal Palace at 20 - 22 The Broadway, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on September 13

• Rated 3: Jai Ho at Jai Ho Restaurant, Holmer Green Road, Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire; rated on September 12

• Rated 3: Raj at 17 Penn Road, Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire; rated on September 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Swan at 2 High Street, Iver, Buckinghamshire; rated on September 25

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: The Iver Inn at Iver Inn, 28 High Street, Iver, Buckinghamshire; rated on September 12

• Rated 3: New Youngs Takeaway at 479 London Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on September 12

And Buckingham Pizza House, at 17 Pitchford Walk, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire was given a score of four on September 17.