Top guitarist performing at the Waterside Theatre later this year

A guitarist who has been associated with a host of well-known bands and artists over a long musical career is coming to the Waterside later this year.

Steve Hillage, who is described as ‘one of the 20th century’s most influential guitarists and producers’ first played at Friars Aylesbury in December 1973 at the Borough Assembly Hall with his band GONG.

The band are reforming for his 2019 tour and will be supporting Steve during his tour’s stop in Aylesbury at the Waterside on Friday November 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets go on sale for the concert on Friday May 31 from 10am via www.atgtickets.com

In October 1975 Hillage released his first solo album ‘Fish Rising’ and in 1976 his follow up album ‘L’ resulted in his first Friars solo headliner in October.

He went on to top a poll by Friars Aylesbury, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, as the artist Friars members most wanted to see in 1977.

That year he returned to the venue and performed what turned out to be one of the fastest selling Friars gigs of all time.

For his return to Friars Aylesbury Steve will be playing tracks from his 1970s albums Green, L, Fish Rising and Motivation Radio.

Friars Aylesbury co-founder David Stopps said: “The reviews of Steve’s shows earlier this year have been astonishing.

“The audience can expect to be moved.”