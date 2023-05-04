Top comedy star Jack Dee headlines at acclaimed summer festival near Buckingham

One of Britain’s biggest and best-loved comedy stars will be headlinging the Comedy Stage at a festival near Buckingham.

Stowaway Festival, now only in its second year, has announced that Jack Dee will be the headline act on its Comedy Stage this summer.

Stowaway takes place from August 18 to 20 at Blackpit Farm, Stowe, in gorgeous Bucks countryside with ancient woodlands and lakes.

Firmly established as one of Britain’s top comedy stars, the irrepressible Jack Dee has captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike with his dry humour and deadpan delivery.

H will be joined by the incredible Lou Sanders, Jessica Fostekew, Scott Bennett, Sally-Anne Hayward, plus many more yet to be announced

An emerging festival for ‘true ravers, new ravers and little ravers’, Stowaway 2023’s music line-up includes previously announced performers & DJs Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Crazy P Soundsystem, Dan Shake, David Rodigan, Eats Everything, Easy Star All-Stars, House Gospel Choir, Irvine Welsh, Jamz Supernova, Joe Goddard, Little Dragon, Roy Ayers (farewell tour), Todd Edwards, Tom Ravenscroft and many more.

Tickets for the three-day event with camping start from £144.

Jack Dee

Created in 2017 as the Festival of Beer, last year saw the festival relaunch as Stowaway, with a mission to deliver the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world.

Festivalgoers can dance the night away in beautiful surroundings with internationally renowned musicians and DJs, with hidden parties, a woodland spa, wild swimming and canoeing, wellness and relaxation, kids’ activities included in the ticket price, plus artisan food and drink including craft beers and spirits.

Stowaway festival founder Duncan Wheeler said: “We relaunched as Stowaway last year because we wanted to take it back to the essence of what a festival should be about - joy, freedom and good vibes.

"We don’t want to rip people off so we keep our ticket prices reasonable and make the kids’ activities free on site. I honestly can’t wait to welcome old and new friends to this very special place.”

The Stowaway main stage

