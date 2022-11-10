Nearly 100 Scouts from across Bucks received the top award for their section at a recent event. They included youngsters from Aylesbury, Buckingham and Winslow.

The Beavers (boys and girls aged six to eight) had to earn six challenge badges - my world, my skills, my outdoor, my adventure, teamwork and a personal challenge.

The Cub Scouts (boys and girls aged eight to 10) earned the same six challenge badges, but at a higher level, plus a team leader challenge.

Cub Scouts with their awards

The Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) had to earn nine challenge badges, including creative, expedition and team leader.

Beaver Scout Ben Harper said he had lots of fun at Beavers and had enjoyed cooking marshmallows on an open fire and walking in the woods.

Some of the 54 Scouts going to the World Scout Jamboree in Korea in July and August 2023, spoke about their selection events and the events they have been involved with, including learning some Korean words and trying to cook some Korean food. They also spoke about how they are raising funds to enable them to attend the Jamboree that will attract 50,000 people from nearly every country in the world.

James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said: “I’m always in awe of the volunteers who run their sections week after week, arrange interesting and challenging programmes, provide different opportunities and take the children and young people on sleepovers and camps. We encourage children and young people to take risks in a safe environment.”

He added: “Thank you to the volunteers for their time and commitment. We use their skills and time and put them to the best possible use.”

Adult volunteer Nigel Taylor said: “Scouting is growing across Buckinghamshire, and we are looking for more volunteers to help keep pace with the demand for places.

"We are looking for people to work with young children from age four to teenagers. We are also looking for people to be a trustee for their local Scout Group, or a manager. Whatever time you can spare, we will find a role for you.”